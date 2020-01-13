Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers

Football video - Why Luis Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
30 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers4,312 views • 24 minutes ago
Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers3,513 views • 24 hours ago
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers5,563 views • 11/01/2020 at 12:32
Barca to snatch Arsenal's top target as Messi fury prompts action - Euro Papers7,244 views • 10/01/2020 at 10:59
Manchester United challenge Inter for Arturo Vidal's signature - Euro Papers3,546 views • 09/01/2020 at 15:24
David Beckham in race to sign Gareth Bale - Euro Papers1,292 views • 08/01/2020 at 13:24
United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers1,877 views • 07/01/2020 at 14:05
Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers2,526 views • 06/01/2020 at 16:38
Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers7,303 views • 05/01/2020 at 13:08
More videos
AO Stories: Sampras can't contain his emotions after coach illness
Biggest names in tennis sign up for Rally for Relief tournament in Melbourne
The Big Take - Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?
'And he gets tops for the title!' - Warren wins dramatic final
Arteta urges other players to step up in absence of suspended Aubameyang
Kompany: ‘I wouldn’t bet a pound against Man City winning the Champions League’