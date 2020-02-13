Mbappe has four offers on table… but nothing from Real Madrid – Euro Papers

VIDEO - Four offers on table for Mbappe… but nothing from Real Madrid – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Mbappe has four offers on table… but nothing from Real Madrid – Euro Papers1,367 views • Just now
Barca plot blockbuster summer deal but still need emergency striker cover - Euro Papers3,579 views • Yesterday at 13:16
Messi and Ronaldo in the same team?! Juventus plot extraordinary summer transfer - Euro Papers6,446 views • 11/02/2020 at 13:28
Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails5,877 views • 10/02/2020 at 12:52
Barca's four-man striker shortlist revealed! - Euro Papers11,305 views • 09/02/2020 at 12:49
Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club - Euro Papers4,157 views • 08/02/2020 at 14:37
Madrid accelerate 'Operation Odegaard' after Bernabeu embarrassment - Euro Papers6,146 views • 07/02/2020 at 12:57
Juventus targeting two Premier League midfielders - Euro Papers5,715 views • 06/02/2020 at 16:41
Tottenham lead Liverpool in hunt for Turkish goalkeeper - Euro Papers4,233 views • 05/02/2020 at 13:58
More videos
The moment Neil Robertson became the fourth player in history to make 700 career century breaks
'Here he goes again!' - Watch the whole of O'Sullivan's match-winning break against Carrington
Barca plot blockbuster summer deal but still need emergency striker cover - Euro Papers
Take the Podium: 'It's been a long journey!' - Japanese sprinters upgraded to silver
Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory
Day Three Highlights - Big guns live up to the billing