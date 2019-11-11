Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers

VIDEO - Furious Cristiano Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers5,788 views • Just now
'Wenger accuses Bayern of lying!' - Euro Papers5,775 views • 09/11/2019 at 13:34
Pogba’s Insta comment sparks Juventus joy - Euro Papers10,855 views • 08/11/2019 at 12:53
Liverpool to make 'very juicy' offer for PSG sensation - Euro Papers12,937 views • 07/11/2019 at 13:22
Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland5,651 views • 06/11/2019 at 13:20
Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent5,284 views • 05/11/2019 at 13:11
Euro Papers: (Future) Arsenal star on Real Madrid wish list8,567 views • 04/11/2019 at 12:56
Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers20,512 views • 03/11/2019 at 15:49
Euro Papers: Zlatan close to shock Serie A move6,571 views • 02/11/2019 at 15:07
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Selby wants to steal one skill from O'Sullivan and to change nickname - What If...?
Guardiola: Ask Mike Riley and the big bosses about VAR
Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??
Dominant Van der Poel seals European title
Thomas crushes points race to seal omnium World Cup gold
Van der Poel ready for massive 2020