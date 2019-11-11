Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Furious Cristiano Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers

Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers
5,788 views | 01:18
Euro Papers

Just now

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left the stadium mid-match after being substituted during Juventus’ clash with AC Milan in Serie A – and that adds weight to a report from the weekend…
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos