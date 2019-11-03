Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers

VIDEO - Heartbreak for PSG as Kylian Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers8 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Zlatan close to shock Serie A move6,259 views • 24 hours ago
Man Utd v Barcelona for £100m-rated Inter striker - Euro Papers10,295 views • 01/11/2019 at 14:15
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers6,879 views • 31/10/2019 at 12:32
Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah6,621 views • 30/10/2019 at 14:12
Bale to China is back ON! - Euro Papers3,849 views • 29/10/2019 at 12:14
‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation8,842 views • 28/10/2019 at 14:39
Euro Papers: Is ‘furious’ Kylian Mbappe set for Real Madrid switch?8,592 views • 27/10/2019 at 15:32
'United in hot pursuit for Muller... but Inter want him too' - Euro Papers5,376 views • 25/10/2019 at 13:02
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Emery: 'Aubameyang can be new Arsenal captain'
‘We need to sort VAR’ - Klopp rages after Villa win
Trump takes control with speedy clearance of 136
'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump
Stunning fluke on final black gives Un-Nooh World Open final hope
Judd Trump closing in on World Open victory