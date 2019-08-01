Football > Transfers

VIDEO - 'In this case I must say something' - Niko Kovac angry over Leon Bailey rumours

'In this case I must say something' - Kovac angry over Bailey rumours
63 views | 00:43
Eurosport

Just now

Niko Kovac responded angrily to suggestions that his team wanted to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos