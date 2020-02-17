VIDEO - Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
4 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers2,110 views • Just now
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers8,104 views • Yesterday at 15:16
Chelsea v Serie A giants for Verona star - Euro Papers2,060 views • 15/02/2020 at 15:59
Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers3,415 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
Mbappe has four offers on table… but nothing from Real Madrid – Euro Papers5,119 views • 13/02/2020 at 14:06
Barca plot blockbuster summer deal but still need emergency striker cover - Euro Papers3,855 views • 12/02/2020 at 13:16
Messi and Ronaldo in the same team?! Juventus plot extraordinary summer transfer - Euro Papers6,605 views • 11/02/2020 at 13:28
Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails5,935 views • 10/02/2020 at 12:52
Barca's four-man striker shortlist revealed! - Euro Papers11,498 views • 09/02/2020 at 12:49
More videos
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title
Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'
Porto forward Moussa Marega leaves the pitch after receiving racist abuse
'Sorry I've not given you your money's worth' - Defeated Wilson
Hailstones (!) nearly stop play in Welsh Open final