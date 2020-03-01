VIDEO - Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
7 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?1,616 views • Just now
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers2,762 views • Yesterday at 11:43
Arsenal after Atleti star... but are they being played? - Euro Papers2,829 views • 28/02/2020 at 14:21
Real serious about Barca summer target... and they have a plan! - Euro Papers3,533 views • 27/02/2020 at 13:31
'United chief scout busted watching Swedish star' - Euro Papers4,824 views • 26/02/2020 at 13:19
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers3,992 views • 25/02/2020 at 13:48
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers5,707 views • 24/02/2020 at 14:08
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers11,750 views • 23/02/2020 at 13:34
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers5,228 views • 22/02/2020 at 13:32
More videos
Sergey Bocharnikov continues to thrill home fans with pursuit victory
Rookie Locatelli dominant on his WorldSSP debut
Dominant Norway take women's relay
Mauro Caviezel leads way after first run in combined
Rea wins the Superpole race by the finest of margins!
"Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish