Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Juventus 'desperate' to sell Cristiano Ronaldo quickly due to coronavirus crisis - Euro Papers

Juve 'desperate' to sell Ronaldo quickly due to coronavirus crisis - Euro Papers
5,380 views | 01:30
Euro Papers

3 hours ago

Juventus are reportedly desperate to sell Cristiano Ronaldo quickly this summer after being hit very hard financially by the coronavirus crisis.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos