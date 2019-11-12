Football > Transfers

Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers
Lionel Messi has a Barcelona contract up until 2021 but there is a break clause at the end of this season. However, Spanish newspaper Marca claim he has made his mind up about his future.
