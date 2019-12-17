'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers

VIDEO - 'Liverpool and Chelsea target Sander Berge opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
20 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago
Euro Papers
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers3,111 views • 2 minutes ago
Euro Papers: More misery for Arsenal as Napoli swoop for midfielder7,048 views • 22 hours ago
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers5,954 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers10,996 views • 13/12/2019 at 14:16
Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers3,167 views • 12/12/2019 at 11:59
Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting - Euro Papers5,479 views • 11/12/2019 at 12:31
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers3,024 views • 10/12/2019 at 13:54
Euro Papers: Barca president opens door for Pep return6,934 views • 09/12/2019 at 15:05
Pogba 2020? How the midfielder's contract holds key to Real move - Euro Papers5,683 views • 08/12/2019 at 13:42
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Pretty clean' - Watch Shiffrin's first run in Courchevel
'Unbelievable talent Lisowski has come of age' - Selby and White's Big Take
Highlights: Flukes and fouls as Selby wins Scottish Open final
Watch 'iron man' Selby close out Scottish Open title
‘Fearless’ Mina Fuerst Holtmann leads after first run in Courchevel
‘The monkey becomes the spark to teach everybody’ – artist defends Serie A anti-racism campaign