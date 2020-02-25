Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers

VIDEO - Liverpool circle as Timo Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
17 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers1,782 views • 17 minutes ago
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers5,219 views • 24 hours ago
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers9,663 views • 23/02/2020 at 13:34
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers5,175 views • 22/02/2020 at 13:32
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers3,921 views • 21/02/2020 at 20:07
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers2,810 views • 20/02/2020 at 14:17
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers4,876 views • 19/02/2020 at 14:57
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers3,701 views • 18/02/2020 at 15:21
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers4,629 views • 17/02/2020 at 16:03
More videos
Adam Yates wins Stage 3 in style to take control of UAE Tour
Froome: 'I’ve got a long way to go until I’m winning again'
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers
Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour
'It's so special' - Klopp on Liverpool's winning streak
'Worrying' situation with coronavirus ahead of key Italian races - Vegni