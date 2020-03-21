Football > Transfers

Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star France and Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare - Euro Papers

Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers
6 hours ago

In today’s Euro Papers, Spanish newspapers report that Liverpool are leading the chase to sign Lille’s highly-rated midfielder Boubakary Soumare. But Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to start a bidding war for the French star.
