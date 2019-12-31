Football > Transfers

VIDEO - 'Liverpool line up £64m blockbuster summer deal for Liga star Diego Carlos' - Euro Papers

'Liverpool line up £64m blockbuster summer deal for Liga star' - Euro Papers
5,881 views | 01:37
Euro Papers

12 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

Liverpool have identified a weak spot in their rampaging team - and they are reportedly going to fill it with the £64m signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla this summer.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos