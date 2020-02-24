VIDEO - 'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers1,137 views • Just now
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers4,846 views • 24 hours ago
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers5,110 views • 22/02/2020 at 13:32
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers3,897 views • 21/02/2020 at 20:07
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers2,795 views • 20/02/2020 at 14:17
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers4,863 views • 19/02/2020 at 14:57
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers3,692 views • 18/02/2020 at 15:21
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers4,616 views • 17/02/2020 at 16:03
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers8,523 views • 16/02/2020 at 15:16
More videos
Ewan storms to victory on Stage 2 of UAE Tour
Arteta: 'We can convince Aubameyang to stay'
Holt celebrates Shoot Out victory
'The Hitman hits big!' - Holt downs Zhou in Shoot Out final
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers
'Phenomenal!' - Sensational Roeiseland wins astonishing fifth gold