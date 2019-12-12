Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Man Utd dealt blow as Erling Braut Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers

Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers
577 views | 01:49
Euro Papers

15 minutes agoUpdated 1 minute ago

A staggering 40 scouts reportedly watched Erling Braut Haaland face Liverpool on Tuesday - but have Manchester United fallen behind in the race to sign the RB Salzburg striker?
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos