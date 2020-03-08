VIDEO - Man Utd want Milinkovic-Savic again, but there's stiff competition - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Man Utd want Milinkovic-Savic again, but there's stiff competition - Euro Papers395 views • Just now
Juventus seek big favour from PSG to sign Inter star – Euro Papers3,843 views • Yesterday at 13:44
Why Neymar 'holds key' to Coutinho's Liverpool return - Euro Papers4,586 views • 06/03/2020 at 12:35
'Dortmund name price for Sancho with United and Chelsea poised' - Euro Papers6,068 views • 05/03/2020 at 13:15
Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers3,791 views • 04/03/2020 at 14:10
Barcelona plot five major signings to help 'alone' Messi - Euro Papers7,001 views • 03/03/2020 at 13:29
Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers5,054 views • 02/03/2020 at 14:17
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?4,083 views • 01/03/2020 at 23:49
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers3,078 views • 29/02/2020 at 11:43
More videos
German champion Schachmann victorious in wind and rain
'This could be serious' - Bardet and Barguil wiped out
'He has to give us more' – Mourinho slates Ndombele
‘Not so often you see that!’ - Vittozzi loses her ski mid-race
'Arsenal ship still turning around' - Arteta
Norway win team jump competition in Oslo