Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Manchester United and Arsenal 'battle for £46m Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti' - Euro Papers

United and Arsenal 'battle for £46m Barcelona star' - Euro Papers
1,933 views | 01:40
Euro Papers

35 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Barcelona are reportedly ready to part ways with Samuel Umtiti, and Manchester United and Arsenal are set to vie for his signature this summer.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos