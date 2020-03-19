Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Manchester United and City 'ready to battle as Saul Niguez contract talks collapse' - Euro Papers

United and City 'ready to battle as Saul contract talks collapse' - Euro Papers
37 views | 01:41
Euro Papers

Just now

Saul Niguez is reportedly ready to leave Atletico Madrid after contract talks stalled, and Manchester United and rivals City are at the ready.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos