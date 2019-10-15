Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Manchester United quoted price for Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona - Euro Papers

Euro Papers: United quoted price for Rakitic from Barcelona
2,052 views | 01:35
Euro Papers

Just now

Manchester United are in pursuit of Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic - and now they've reportedly been quoted a price for a deal.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos