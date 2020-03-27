United stun Real with 'important offer' for Van de Beek - Euro Papers

Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Manchester United stun Real Madrid with 'important offer' for Donny van de Beek - Euro Papers

Manchester United stun Real Madrid with 'important offer' for Donny van de Beek - Euro Papers
Euro Papers

15 hours agoUpdated 14 hours ago

With Real Madrid still pining over Paul Pogba, Manchester United are reportedly ready to pounce with an 'important offer' for Donny van de Beek.
Euro Papers


