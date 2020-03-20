Football > Transfers

VIDEO - 'Manchester United to gazump Liverpool and sign Philippe Coutinho' - Euro Papers

'United to gazump Liverpool and sign Coutinho' - Euro Papers
1,024 views | 01:53
Euro Papers

Just now

Manchester United are reportedly set to jump ahead of Liverpool and sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos