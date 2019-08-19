Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Mario Balotelli: My mum cried when I told her about Brescia move

Balotelli: My mum cried when I told her about Brescia move
Mario Balotelli said it was his late father's dream to see him play for Brescia after he was presented as a new signing at his hometown club on Monday, adding his mum cried at the news.
