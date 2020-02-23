VIDEO - New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers1,286 views • Just now
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers4,930 views • 23 hours ago
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers3,824 views • 21/02/2020 at 20:07
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers2,786 views • 20/02/2020 at 14:17
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers4,857 views • 19/02/2020 at 14:57
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers3,686 views • 18/02/2020 at 15:21
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers4,614 views • 17/02/2020 at 16:03
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers8,513 views • 16/02/2020 at 15:16
Chelsea v Serie A giants for Verona star - Euro Papers2,139 views • 15/02/2020 at 15:59
