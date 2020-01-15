VIDEO - Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers474 views • Just now
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers4,059 views • 22 hours ago
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers9,641 views • 13/01/2020 at 12:49
Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers3,642 views • 12/01/2020 at 13:22
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers5,723 views • 11/01/2020 at 12:32
Barca to snatch Arsenal's top target as Messi fury prompts action - Euro Papers7,286 views • 10/01/2020 at 10:59
Manchester United challenge Inter for Arturo Vidal's signature - Euro Papers3,583 views • 09/01/2020 at 15:24
David Beckham in race to sign Gareth Bale - Euro Papers1,353 views • 08/01/2020 at 13:24
United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers1,889 views • 07/01/2020 at 14:05
More videos
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob
The Big Take: 'Shaun Murphy will win the Masters'
John Higgins and Jimmy White can't stop laughing - "This has done your swede in!"
AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Hingis in torrid final