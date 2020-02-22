'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers

VIDEO - 'Panic mode' Manchester United chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
20 minutes ago
Euro Papers
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers2,169 views • 20 minutes ago
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers3,680 views • 18 hours ago
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers2,760 views • 20/02/2020 at 14:17
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers4,823 views • 19/02/2020 at 14:57
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers3,680 views • 18/02/2020 at 15:21
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers4,607 views • 17/02/2020 at 16:03
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers8,489 views • 16/02/2020 at 15:16
Chelsea v Serie A giants for Verona star - Euro Papers2,136 views • 15/02/2020 at 15:59
Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers3,451 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
More videos
O'Sullivan kicks off Snooker Shoot Out campaign with 54-10 win over McManus
O’Sullivan: 'The good thing is it only lasts 10 minutes!'
Freestyle skiing: Mikael Kingsbury claims spectacular 62nd World Cup win
Freestyle Skiing: Perrine Lafont records seventh win of the season in Japan
Snowboarding: Veteran Fischnaller wins PGS in Pyeongchang
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers