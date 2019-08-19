Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Philippe Coutinho: Big pressure to fill Arjen Robben's boots at Bayern

Coutinho: Big pressure to fill Robben's boots at Bayern
70 views | 00:53
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Philippe Coutinho accepts he big task ahead of him after taking Arjen Robben's No 10 jersey at Bayern Munich upon joining on loan from Barcelona.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos