VIDEO - PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
21 minutes agoUpdated 14 minutes ago
Euro Papers
PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers3,151 views • 14 minutes ago
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers8,512 views • 22 hours ago
Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers23,514 views • 11/11/2019 at 13:49
'Wenger accuses Bayern of lying!' - Euro Papers5,883 views • 09/11/2019 at 13:34
Pogba’s Insta comment sparks Juventus joy - Euro Papers10,979 views • 08/11/2019 at 12:53
Liverpool to make 'very juicy' offer for PSG sensation - Euro Papers12,982 views • 07/11/2019 at 13:22
Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland5,672 views • 06/11/2019 at 13:20
Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent5,312 views • 05/11/2019 at 13:11
Euro Papers: (Future) Arsenal star on Real Madrid wish list8,582 views • 04/11/2019 at 12:56
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Big Take: 'Ronnie needs to come up with something new!' - Reanne Evans
Bingham wants to erase O'Sullivan drubbings, give White world title - What If...?
Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout
Watch O'Sullivan's bizarre break