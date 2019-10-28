‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation

VIDEO - Rafael van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation2,994 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Is ‘furious’ Kylian Mbappe set for Real Madrid switch?7,984 views • 23 hours ago
'United in hot pursuit for Muller... but Inter want him too' - Euro Papers5,336 views • 25/10/2019 at 13:02
Lewandowski to finally leave Bayern in January - Euro Papers11,887 views • 24/10/2019 at 12:38
Mourinho in regular contact with Euro giants... and it's NOT Real Madrid - Euro Papers12,384 views • 23/10/2019 at 12:59
Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers7,834 views • 22/10/2019 at 12:50
Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers13,657 views • 21/10/2019 at 14:13
The Serie A club making moves for Ibrahimovic - Euro Papers7,127 views • 20/10/2019 at 12:47
Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch €100m-plus-superstar assault for Pogba14,008 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘The crowd are a little stunned’ – Dale ousts O’Sullivan
Emery: Xhaka’s reaction was wrong
Euro Papers: Is ‘furious’ Kylian Mbappe set for Real Madrid switch?
'World class!' - Pinturault takes brilliant win in Soelden
Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run
Watch: Viviani breaks Cavendish and Doull's hearts to win Six Day London