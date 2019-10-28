Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Rafael van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation - Euro Papers

‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation
2,994 views | 01:14
Euro Papers

Just now

Tottenham hero Rafael van der Vaart is urging Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to swoop for an Ajax sensation next summer.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos