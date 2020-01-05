VIDEO - Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers2,512 views • Just now
United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers6,408 views • 03/01/2020 at 16:01
Neymar could terminate his PSG contract – Euro Papers9,538 views • 02/01/2020 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Liverpool worry as Real have 'first contact' with Mane7,852 views • 01/01/2020 at 14:32
'Liverpool line up £64m blockbuster summer deal for Liga star' - Euro Papers12,758 views • 31/12/2019 at 14:04
'Arsenal v AC Milan for bargain Ligue 1 rising star' - Euro Papers4,901 views • 30/12/2019 at 13:05
Euro Papers: Klopp the 'preferred' choice for Barcelona6,062 views • 29/12/2019 at 16:31
Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he?7,678 views • 28/12/2019 at 16:59
Nightmare before Christmas for Man Utd as Haaland picks Italian giants - Euro Papers16,978 views • 24/12/2019 at 13:48
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row
Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb
Lampic comes from behind to win second Tour race
Storming second run from Shiffrin not enough for victory in Croatia
Van Bronckhorst unveiled as new Guangzhou R&F manager
Hazard is '100% ruled out' of Supercopa de España semi-final