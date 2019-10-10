Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Real Madrid plan January swoop for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen - Euro Papers

Euro Papers: Real Madrid plan January swoop for Eriksen
3,194 views | 01:32
Euro Papers

17 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Real Madrid are planning on submitting an official transfer bid for Christian Eriksen, allowing them to open talks with him before January and sign him before the season is out.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos