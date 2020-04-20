Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Real Madrid to flog SIX stars in epic £106m fire sale - Euro Papers

Real to flog SIX stars in epic £106m fire sale - Euro Papers
view | 01:42
Euro Papers

Just now

Real Madrid will reportedly flog six stars in a summer fire sale in order to raise funds for Zinedine Zidane to bring in new faces.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos