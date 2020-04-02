Football > Transfers

Real Madrid to hold 'auction' for Chelsea, Juventus and PSG over Achraf Hakimi - Euro Papers

Real to hold 'transfer auction' for Chelsea, Juve and PSG over Hakimi - Euro Papers
Euro Papers

13 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Real Madrid are reportedly set to hold a 'transfer auction' for Chelsea, Juventus and PSG with all three clubs keen to sign Achraf Hakimi this summer.
Euro Papers


