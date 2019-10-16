Football > Transfers

Football video - 'Real Madrid to offer Chelsea £86m PLUS James Rodriguez to land N'Golo Kante'

Real Madrid to offer £86m PLUS James to land Kante - Euro Papers
Zinedine Zidane is determined to sign N'Golo Kante - so much so, Real Madrid are reportedly offering Chelsea James Rodriguez and £86 million to seal the deal.
