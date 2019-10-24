Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Robert Lewandowski to finally leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in January - Euro Papers

Lewandowski to finally leave Bayern in January - Euro Papers
3,801 views | 01:50
Euro Papers

Just now

Real Madrid are reportedly set to swoop for Robert Lewandowski in January - will the prolific striker finally leave Bayern Munich?
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos