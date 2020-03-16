Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Ronaldo to stay at Juve until he's beyond 39!? - Euro Papers

Ronaldo to stay at Juve until he's beyond 39!? - Euro Papers
1,670 views | 01:22
Euro Papers

45 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Juventus believe age is just a number when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo..
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos