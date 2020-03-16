VIDEO - Ronaldo to stay at Juve until he's beyond 39!? - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
45 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Ronaldo to stay at Juve until he's beyond 39!? - Euro Papers1,670 views • 33 minutes ago
Mahrez has a French admirer - Euro Papers3,590 views • Yesterday at 14:00
Juve look to Ligue 1 for Pogba alternative - Euro Papers2,166 views • 14/03/2020 at 12:43
Barca prepare to outbid Liverpool in Werner transfer chase – Euro Papers1,987 views • 13/03/2020 at 15:45
Juventus target Kane to complete lethal strike force – Euro Papers2,183 views • 12/03/2020 at 13:46
Shock Premier League club consider eye-watering bid for James Rodriguez - Euro Papers6,155 views • 11/03/2020 at 12:35
Real Madrid’s two-man shortlist to replace Zidane – Euro Papers10,027 views • 10/03/2020 at 12:53
Euro Papers – Dybala reveals just how close he was to joining United4,111 views • 09/03/2020 at 14:13
Man Utd want Milinkovic-Savic again, but there's stiff competition - Euro Papers2,798 views • 08/03/2020 at 14:48
More videos
Wiggins podcast: 'Frightening' coronavirus impact on cycling
Trump raises the Gibraltar Open trophy to an imaginary crowd
Watch the moment Trump wins Gibraltar Open to make snooker history
Real Madrid stars urge fans to stay at home amidst coronavirus pandemic
Mahrez has a French admirer - Euro Papers
Watch Trump's classy 144 clearance in the Gibraltar Open Final