VIDEO - The battle for Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
1 hour ago
Euro Papers
The battle for Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers2,506 views • 1 hour ago
Tottenham fight Man Utd for €60m French sensation - Euro Papers8,415 views • Yesterday at 13:18
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers7,596 views • 17/12/2019 at 15:12
Euro Papers: More misery for Arsenal as Napoli swoop for midfielder7,195 views • 16/12/2019 at 14:57
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers6,065 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers11,048 views • 13/12/2019 at 14:16
Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers3,174 views • 12/12/2019 at 11:59
Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting - Euro Papers5,488 views • 11/12/2019 at 12:31
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers3,034 views • 10/12/2019 at 13:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona' - Zidane
Real Madrid were 'dominating' in Clasico - Valverde
Tottenham fight Man Utd for €60m French sensation - Euro Papers
Champions League report: Reigning champs Civitanova excel
Fillon Maillet collapses after finishing third in 10km sprint
Roger Federer targets Wimbledon or Olympics in 2020