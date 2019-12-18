VIDEO - Tottenham fight Man Utd for €60m French sensation - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
1 hour ago
Euro Papers
Tottenham fight Man Utd for €60m French sensation - Euro Papers4,832 views • 1 hour ago
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers7,399 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: More misery for Arsenal as Napoli swoop for midfielder7,177 views • 16/12/2019 at 14:57
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers6,037 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers11,025 views • 13/12/2019 at 14:16
Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers3,170 views • 12/12/2019 at 11:59
Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting - Euro Papers5,484 views • 11/12/2019 at 12:31
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers3,029 views • 10/12/2019 at 13:54
Euro Papers: Barca president opens door for Pep return6,935 views • 09/12/2019 at 15:05
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wenger defends Ozil's right to freedom of speech following China criticism
'Arteta move to Arsenal not in our hands' - Guardiola
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers
Toure: Ozil 'wrong to speak out' over Uighur issue in China
Brignone continues hot form with Courchevel triumph
Man Utd working hard to get 'ill' Pogba match-fit