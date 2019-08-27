Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Transfer news - Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar this week?

Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar ahead of Barca?
917 views | 01:28
Euro Papers

Just now

Real Madrid and Barcelona are battling it out to sign Neymar before the window closes, but if the former sign him from PSG they may lose Vinicius in the process...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos