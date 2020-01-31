Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Transfer news - Real Madrid launch €180m deadline day bid for Sadio Mane, Gareth Bale could leave

Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers
83 views | 01:15
Euro Papers

14 minutes agoUpdated Just now

In today's Euro Papers the Gareth Bale deal may not be dead yet...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos