Football > Transfers

Transfer video - Erling Haaland: How Borussia Dortmund convinced me to join

Haaland: How Dortmund convinced me to join
80 views | 00:35
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Manchester United ... Juventus ... he had been in demand all over the continent of Europe, but former RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has pledged his future to Borussia Dortmund. Credit: BVB-TV.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos