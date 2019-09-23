VIDEO - Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just nowUpdated
Euro Papers
Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers17 views • Just now
Euro Papers - Madrid supremo Perez ready to sack Zidane and bring in another ex-Real midfield star14,555 views • 20/09/2019 at 15:29
Barca join Man Utd in race for striking sensation Haaland - Euro Papers9,575 views • 19/09/2019 at 12:50
Euro Papers – Real Madrid’s secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer9,354 views • 18/09/2019 at 12:19
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint8,828 views • 17/09/2019 at 13:57
Real Madrid set to splash out on another Galactico – Euro Papers9,440 views • 16/09/2019 at 16:34
Nemanja Matic set for Serie A switch? - Euro Papers5,654 views • 15/09/2019 at 15:28
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy6,268 views • 14/09/2019 at 14:10
Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers5,270 views • 13/09/2019 at 13:01
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Zverev beats Raonic to win Laver Cup for Europe
Highlights - Sock/Isner down Federer/Tsitsipas to give Team World lead
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal
Nadal in hysterics at signal problems during doubles
Wiggins and Cummings pay tribute to 'big brother' Brailsford
Wiggins backs Roglic for World Championship TT glory