VIDEO - England fans' chief slams violence in Portugal
See moreSee less
Football
England fans' chief slams violence in Portugal393 views • 18 minutes ago
Shaqiri: Ronaldo didn't have his best game1,202 views • 4 hours ago
Euro Papers: Liverpool in £70m Pepe deal beating United to winger14,872 views • 7 hours ago
Sterling 'fuming' after England captaincy gaffe1,852 views • 9 hours ago
Bernardo Silva: Ronaldo doesn't need to prove anything189 views • 3 hours ago
Santos: Ronaldo is a football genius - as simple as that268 views • 9 hours ago
Van Dijk praises Kane, but knew he wouldn't be 100% for Champions League final240 views • 9 hours ago
Ilkay Gundogan: 'No danger' of Sane leaving City, he wants to stay200 views • 9 hours ago
Sterling to captain England: From target to leader788 views • 10 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Awesome Anisimova and deadly Djokovic make the Top 5 shots of Day 12 at Roland Garros
Play of the Day: 'You don't see Djokovic's sporting act very often'
Incredible sportsmanship as Djokovic OVERRULES umpire, after Zverev serve called out
'What a way to finish! Astonishing!' - See how Anisimova dethroned Halep
Shaqiri: Ronaldo didn't have his best game
'This is painful!' - Spectacular point ends up with Zverev on the floor