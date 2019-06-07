Football > UEFA Nations League

VIDEO - Football news: Ronald Koeman - 'England have problems in central midfield'

Koeman - 'England have problems in central midfield'
130 views | 00:59
Eurosport

14 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Ronald Koeman says his Netherlands side dominated the midfield battle against England in the Nations League semi-final.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos