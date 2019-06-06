Football > UEFA Nations League

VIDEO - Nations League finals - Koeman: Liverpool target De Ligt will make 'good decision' on his future

Koeman: Liverpool target De Ligt will make 'good decision' on his future
Ronald Koeman spoke to the press about the future of Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt ahead of the Nations League semi-final against England.
