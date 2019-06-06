Football > UEFA Nations League

VIDEO - Nations League - Southgate: Kane didn't get service he needed in Champions League final

After refusing to confirm if Harry Kane would start the Nations League semi-final against Netherlands, Gareth Southgate said his star striker was starved of service in the Champions League final.
