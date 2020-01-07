Football

VIDEO - United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers

United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers
102 views | 00:56
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers, PSG striker Edinson Cavani has given hope to Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea that they could sign him in January, despite Atletico Madrid leading the race for his signature.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos