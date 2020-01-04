Football

VIDEO - Van Bronckhorst unveiled as new Guangzhou R&F manager

Van Bronckhorst unveiled as new Guangzhou R&F manager
1 view | 00:48
Eurosport

34 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was officially unveiled as the head coach of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the 2020 season in Guangzhou.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos