Football

VIDEO - Van Dijk more deserving of Ballon d'Or than Messi - Klopp

Van Dijk more deserving of Ballon d'Or than Messi - Klopp
27 views | 00:29
Eurosport

Just now

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, said on Sunday that Virgil van Dijk deserves the Ballon d'Or for last season more than Lionel Messi.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos