VIDEO - Wales flag 'the past' as Zinedine Zidane hints Gareth Bale could play major role in El Clasico

Wales flag 'the past' as Zidane hints Bale could play major role in El Clasico
Zinedine Zidane says the 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' flag is no longer a concern, saying Gareth Bale could have a big role for Real Madrid in Wednesday's match at Barcelona.
