Wales flag 'the past' as Zidane hints Bale could play major role in El Clasico

VIDEO - Wales flag 'the past' as Zinedine Zidane hints Gareth Bale could play major role in El Clasico
See moreSee less
Football
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers5,215 views • 1 hour ago
Toure: Ozil 'wrong to speak out' over Uighur issue in China7 views • Just now
Man Utd working hard to get 'ill' Pogba match-fit2 views • Just now
Klopp: Liverpool are 'challengers not favourites' for Club World Cup1 view • Just now
Wales flag 'the past' as Zidane hints Bale could play major role in El Clasico2 views • Just now
‘The monkey becomes the spark to teach everybody’ – artist defends Serie A anti-racism campaign255 views • 4 hours ago
Horrendous karate kick earns Schalke keeper straight red2,456 views • Yesterday at 15:41
Euro Papers: More misery for Arsenal as Napoli swoop for midfielder7,092 views • Yesterday at 14:57
'Ozil should be annoyed' - Ljungberg2,579 views • 15/12/2019 at 21:51
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers
Toure: Ozil 'wrong to speak out' over Uighur issue in China
Brignone continues hot form with Courchevel triumph
Man Utd working hard to get 'ill' Pogba match-fit
Klopp: Liverpool are 'challengers not favourites' for Club World Cup
'We're scratching our heads' - Shiffrin struggles in Courchevel