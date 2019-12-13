VIDEO - WATCH - Europa League last-32 draw LIVE: Who will Wolves, Arsenal & Manchester United get?
See moreSee less
Football
WATCH - Europa League last-32 draw LIVE: Who will Wolves, Arsenal & Manchester United get?17 views • Just now
'Ozil should be annoyed' - Ljungberg1,958 views • 12 hours ago
Guardiola praises 'extraordinary' De Bruyne379 views • 12 hours ago
Solskjaer lauds Greenwood after his equaliser for United287 views • 15 hours ago
Mourinho hails players after 'very important' Spurs win1,092 views • 15 hours ago
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers5,668 views • 15 hours ago
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers10,893 views • 13/12/2019 at 14:16
Solskjaer compares Greenwood to Rooney207 views • 13/12/2019 at 09:48
Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers3,152 views • 12/12/2019 at 11:59
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Flukes and fouls as Selby wins Scottish Open final
Watch 'iron man' Selby close out Scottish Open title
'He's second behind Ronnie in talent' - Selby raves about Lisowski
'It was just magical!' - O'Sullivan looks back at Home Nations memories
'You never thought he'd lose' - Stars recall Hendry dominance
'Ozil should be annoyed' - Ljungberg